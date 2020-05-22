Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Experian to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC raised shares of Experian to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,640 ($34.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,440 ($32.10).

LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,657 ($34.95) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,356.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,490.82. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,926 ($38.49).

In other Experian news, insider Mike Rogers purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,242 ($29.49) per share, with a total value of £134,520 ($176,953.43).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

