Short Interest in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Decreases By 8.3%

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 58.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in 58.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WUBA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CICC Research downgraded 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, China International Capital downgraded 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

NYSE WUBA opened at $50.75 on Friday. 58.com has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.84.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $595.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 58.com will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

