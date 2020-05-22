Short Interest in Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) Declines By 7.9%

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,800 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 568,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 271,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ALO opened at $0.90 on Friday. Alio Gold has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.94.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.67 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alio Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Alio Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alio Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.10% of Alio Gold worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily mines for gold and silver. It holds 100% interests in San Francisco open pit gold mine that covers an area of approximately 53,380 hectares situated in the north central portion of the state of Sonora, Mexico; Florida Canyon open pit mine covering an area of approximately 11,886 hectares located in Nevada, the United States; and Ana Paula property situated in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.

