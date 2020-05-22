Short Interest in Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Decreases By 7.7%

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,900 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 551,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Auryn Resources by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 150,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Auryn Resources by 301.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Auryn Resources by 90.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares during the period.

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

AUG stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. Auryn Resources has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

AUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auryn Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.