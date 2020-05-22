Short Interest in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Increases By 12.7%

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the April 30th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $140,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,705.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,336,076.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,115 shares in the company, valued at $55,436,937.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $10,197,595. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,544,000 after acquiring an additional 299,281 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,587,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,593,000 after acquiring an additional 161,006 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 50.7% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,027,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 345,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,992 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $76.56 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2,552.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.