Short Interest in FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expands By 19.9%

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.33. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $64.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.