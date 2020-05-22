Short Interest in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Grows By 20.3%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 839,300 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

MMLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Martin Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Martin Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $5,102,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 26,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $2.75 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.27.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $198.88 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

