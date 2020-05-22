Short Interest in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Drops By 8.7%

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,440,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 13,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 17.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,813,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,783,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 450,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 407,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 137,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VKTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $7.89 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $511.80 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

