Short Interest in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Increases By 9.1%

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 9,060,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.28.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $24,255,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO opened at $73.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.52. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

