SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Showa Denko K.K. is engaged in chemical business. The company’s business segment consists of Petrochemical, Chemicals, Inorganics, Aluminum, Electronics and Advanced Battery Materials. Showa Denko K.K. is based in Minato-Ku, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SHWDY stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene.

