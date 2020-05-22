Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.27

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €45.27 ($52.64) and last traded at €45.21 ($52.57), with a volume of 111244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €44.35 ($51.57).

SHL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €40.62 ($47.23).

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.34.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

