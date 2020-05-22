Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SLN stock opened at GBX 464.40 ($6.11) on Wednesday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 646.50 ($8.50). The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 423.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 421.67. The company has a market cap of $384.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79.

In related news, insider Rob Quinn sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.64), for a total transaction of £68,391.18 ($89,964.72).

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

