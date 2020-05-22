SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Price Target Raised to $7.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

CSQPF opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $9.80.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

