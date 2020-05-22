South Street Advisors LLC Has $12.86 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.2% of South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Nomura lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,406.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,276.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,329.56. The company has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

