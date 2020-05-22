Spectrum Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Spectrum Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,314,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,995,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $675,724,000 after buying an additional 1,314,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

