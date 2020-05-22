Spectrum Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,237,000 after buying an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,406.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,276.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,329.56. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.