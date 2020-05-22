Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Scott Morgan Sells 1,724 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $284,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,538,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Scott Morgan sold 3,451 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $434,791.49.

On Monday, March 30th, Scott Morgan sold 4,332 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total transaction of $549,600.84.

SPLK stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 353,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $52,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,994 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,117 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $75,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

