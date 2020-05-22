Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $192.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $163.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 1.52. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.08.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,563 shares in the company, valued at $26,775,029.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,607 shares of company stock worth $13,184,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

