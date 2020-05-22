Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $190.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Splunk from $179.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $163.45 on Friday. Splunk has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $176.31. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.08.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $114,330.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,584.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $334,049.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,766,323.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,607 shares of company stock worth $13,184,846 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $207,366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 212.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,788 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 36.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,162,000 after acquiring an additional 597,306 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after acquiring an additional 552,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $201,355,000 after acquiring an additional 548,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

