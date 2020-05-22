Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Square were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Capital World Investors increased its position in Square by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after buying an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,755,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,568,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 203.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,681,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,952,000 after purchasing an additional 829,282 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $81.49 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 129.35 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Atlantic Securities raised Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Square from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Square from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,532,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,244. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

