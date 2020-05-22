Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SF. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Stifel Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Stifel Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of SF opened at $45.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.68. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.96 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock acquired 1,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,550,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $393,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 365.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 240.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

