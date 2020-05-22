Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Price Target to $0.30

Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $0.50 to $0.30 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on Supreme Cannabis from $0.50 to $0.35 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Supreme Cannabis alerts:

OTCMKTS:SPRWF opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Supreme Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

About Supreme Cannabis

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.