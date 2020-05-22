Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 481% compared to the typical volume of 552 call options.

VAC opened at $90.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 2.44. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $131.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

