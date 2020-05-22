Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Univar (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,445 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 761% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 15,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $95,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,191.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Univar during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,689,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Univar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,040,000. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 461,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 239,042 shares during the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 9,466,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 319,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 162,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Univar stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Univar has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 126.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Univar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univar will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

