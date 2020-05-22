Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 11,401 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 280% compared to the typical volume of 3,000 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Yum China by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,232,000 after buying an additional 707,906 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Yum China by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 301,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Yum China by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. Yum China has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

