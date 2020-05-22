Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.41. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

