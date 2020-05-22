Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 2,640 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Argus lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

DIS stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.15. The company has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

