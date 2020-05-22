Summitry LLC Has $39.59 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,307 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.6% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney stock opened at $117.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.15. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

