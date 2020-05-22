Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,173 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,977,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,738,000 after buying an additional 5,231,294 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,824,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,856,000 after purchasing an additional 244,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $376,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,666,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,895 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,505,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,360,000 after buying an additional 108,911 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $33.73 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

