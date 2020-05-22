Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $60.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of VF from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VF from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.69.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $56.29 on Monday. VF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.62.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VF will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in VF by 760.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 232,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 205,668 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in VF by 34.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 568,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,733,000 after buying an additional 146,175 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in VF by 23.5% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,075,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,178,000 after buying an additional 204,731 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

