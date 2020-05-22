SVB Leerink Comments on Clovis Oncology’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.37) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.24). SVB Leerink currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Clovis Oncology from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Clovis Oncology from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $578.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.61. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 271.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 382.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

