SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider John S. Schoenstein Sells 15,601 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider John S. Schoenstein sold 15,601 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $309,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $19.24 on Friday. SVMK Inc has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 131,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVMK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

