Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $64,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH stock opened at $168.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

