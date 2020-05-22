Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,246,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Nutrien worth $75,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Nutrien by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 600,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after buying an additional 89,550 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NTR stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. Nutrien Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

