Swiss National Bank Buys 267,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Square worth $70,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Square by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Square by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.35 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $66.49. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CSFB lifted their price target on Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

