Swiss National Bank Buys 287,000 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,593,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $72,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after buying an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,565,000 after buying an additional 1,579,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 21,719.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after buying an additional 1,105,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.16. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

