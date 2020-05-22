Swiss National Bank Has $71 Million Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Hilton Hotels worth $70,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,742,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,231,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 328,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,990,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,258,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,064,000 after acquiring an additional 793,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 359.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 637,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 498,901 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hilton Hotels from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Shares of HLT opened at $77.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.24. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

