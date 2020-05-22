Swiss National Bank Has $76.44 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Cummins worth $76,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $157.55 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

