Swiss National Bank Invests $76.81 Million in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 930,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,813,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Trane at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT opened at $79.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.71. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.62.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

