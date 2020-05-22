Swiss National Bank Purchases 111,400 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $58,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $293,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.8% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $123.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.81. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

