Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Corning worth $61,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in Corning by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW opened at $21.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.