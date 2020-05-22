SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,318 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.82. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

