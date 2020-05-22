T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 791,993 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $20,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. UBS Group lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.27. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $102.73.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

