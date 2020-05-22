Tailored Brands Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tailored Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tailored Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $690.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 138.49% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TLRD. ValuEngine cut Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tailored Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE TLRD opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. Tailored Brands has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tailored Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

