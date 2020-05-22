TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.44.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $149.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

