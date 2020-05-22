TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 9,181 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average volume of 5,738 call options.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $149.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average is $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.44.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,286,124.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,430,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,658,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,911,000 after acquiring an additional 95,610 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

