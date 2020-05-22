TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:TBCG opened at GBX 736 ($9.68) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 768.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,112.16. TBC Bank Group has a 52 week low of GBX 635 ($8.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,720 ($22.63).

In related news, insider Vakhtang Butskhrikidze sold 65,000 shares of TBC Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,327 ($17.46), for a total value of £862,550 ($1,134,635.62). Also, insider Giorgi Shagidze sold 17,220 shares of TBC Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.71), for a total value of £218,694 ($287,679.56).

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

