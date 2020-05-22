TD Securities Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$3.75

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.32.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$3.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $817.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$428.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

