Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Schack Wesley W. Von Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total value of $337,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,592.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE TDY opened at $339.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.58 and a 200-day moving average of $338.13. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $398.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $156,296,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $109,613,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,783,000 after buying an additional 283,505 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 951.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,694,000 after buying an additional 124,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 122,844 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.