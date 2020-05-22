Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TVFCF. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Television Francaise 1 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Television Francaise 1 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Television Francaise 1 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Television Francaise 1 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Television Francaise 1 alerts:

OTCMKTS TVFCF opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. Television Francaise 1 has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

Television Francaise 1 Company Profile

Télévision Française 1 SA, an integrated media company, engages in broadcasting business in France and internationally. The company's Broadcasting segment operates TF1, an event-based channel; TMC, a digital terrestrial television channel; TFX, a channel targeting millennial audience; TF1 Séries Films, a cinema-series channel; LCI, a news channel; MYTF1, a digital platform; and TF1 Publicité, a content marketplace that markets various TV platforms.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Television Francaise 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Television Francaise 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.